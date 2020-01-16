Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. Assurant has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

