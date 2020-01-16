Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) & Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Head to Head Comparison

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $34.03 million 4.67 -$9.28 million ($0.50) -16.60 Perdoceo Education $581.30 million 2.27 $55.18 million $1.05 17.86

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aspen Group and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -16.23% -25.81% -14.68% Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18%

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Aspen Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

