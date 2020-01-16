ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC raised ASOS to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,313.44 ($43.59).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,186 ($41.91) on Monday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,826.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

