Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARDS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

