Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.24. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 85,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.