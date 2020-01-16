Ardor Trading Up 15.3% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $44.20 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and Poloniex. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008024 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.