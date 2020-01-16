Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $45.34. 2,584,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

