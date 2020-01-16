Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 135,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 17,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,024. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

