Arcblock Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Huobi, LBank and IDEX.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.03640067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00196470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bibox, DragonEX, LBank, IDEX, BitMart, Bithumb, DDEX, Huobi, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

