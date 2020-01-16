Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Aravive posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

