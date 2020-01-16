Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 287,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,696. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

