Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Vos Glen W. De Sells 2,700 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.10. 31,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,306. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,660,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41,426.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,881,000 after buying an additional 2,577,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,110,000 after buying an additional 872,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $41,230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,864,000 after buying an additional 395,530 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.