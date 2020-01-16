Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

APTX stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 21.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 91.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

