AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 53.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

NYSE ATR traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,378. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

