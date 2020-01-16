Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on APPN. ValuEngine downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

APPN stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 1,397,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $967,428.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,400 shares of company stock worth $3,264,615. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

