Ankr Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Coinsuper, ABCC and Bitinka.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.05974221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027457 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bittrex, KuCoin, IDEX, Coinsuper, BitMax, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bgogo, Huobi Korea, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Bitinka, Hotbit, Bithumb, Binance DEX, Coinone and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.