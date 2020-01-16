Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 16th (DLR, DVDCY, ERIC, IFNNY, IRBT, MHK, NET, NFE, OESX, OPRA)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 16th:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $141.00 price target on the stock.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

