Analysts Set SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 815.57

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 847.38 ($11.15).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON SGRO traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 886.60 ($11.66). 2,517,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 880.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 812.26. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89).

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

