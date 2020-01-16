Analysts Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Price Target at €20.69

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.69 ($24.06).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNTN. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.39 ($23.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.69 and a 200-day moving average of €19.28. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

