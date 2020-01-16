Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Target Price at C$4.88

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 15,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,102,003.69.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.60. 247,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.15. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of $427.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$393.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Ensign Energy Services’s payout ratio is 122.76%.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

