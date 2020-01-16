Analysts Set Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Price Target at €139.75

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.75 ($162.50).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

DB1 stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €145.00 ($168.60). The company had a trading volume of 365,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €106.50 ($123.84) and a 1 year high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €135.58.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

