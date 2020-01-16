Analysts Set Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $55.57

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 3,557,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

