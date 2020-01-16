Analysts Set $43.00 Target Price for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $35.68. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $40.59.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

