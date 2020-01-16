Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LivePerson (LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2020 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

1/9/2020 – LivePerson is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – LivePerson is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – LivePerson is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.87. 16,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

