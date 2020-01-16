Analysts Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 113,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

