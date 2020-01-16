Analysts Expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.39 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,664,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

