Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 16,213,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,026,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 126,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

