Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Safehold stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.59. 290,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,718. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.