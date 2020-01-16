Analysts Anticipate IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). IQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. IQIYI’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. 86 Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 286.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 32.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 8,567,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,842. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

