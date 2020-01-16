Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post $2.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 million and the lowest is $1.52 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $12.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $14.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $15.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.93 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $15.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,106. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

