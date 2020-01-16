Amoveo (VEO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.71 or 0.00642697 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $439.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

