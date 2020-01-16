AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.76. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.