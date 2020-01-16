Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.95

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.95 and last traded at $170.61, with a volume of 27251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

