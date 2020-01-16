Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USAS. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Americas Silver to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,350. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,636,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 97,981 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americas Silver (USAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.