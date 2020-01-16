American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.16. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

AXL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

