Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. 1,675,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. Ameren has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

