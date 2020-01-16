Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.05. 82,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $179.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,508,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 8,095.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.