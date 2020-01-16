Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Trading Up 0.4%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, approximately 7,453 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

