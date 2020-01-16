Alternative Invest Ordinary Units FP (ASX:AIQ) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Alternative Invest Ordinary Units FP (ASX:AIQ) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Alternative Invest Ordinary Units FP Company Profile

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

