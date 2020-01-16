Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tech Data at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 171.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 323,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

