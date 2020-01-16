Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,003,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,513,000 after buying an additional 450,309 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 82.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 2,372,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,272. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.