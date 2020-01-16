Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $3.76 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Biogen makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.14. 2,799,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.15. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.40.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

