Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases 71,000 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zayo Group worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,448. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of ZAYO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

