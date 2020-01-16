Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after acquiring an additional 640,640 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $17,867,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after acquiring an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $343,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $481,473.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,134. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

