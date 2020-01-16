Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 101,405 Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 89,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 1,455,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,339. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

