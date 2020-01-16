Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. 1,838,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,894.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,214,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,505 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

