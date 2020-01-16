Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AOSL. BidaskClub lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $345.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

