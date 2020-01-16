Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

