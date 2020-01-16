Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $62,173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Marriott International by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,489. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.77.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

