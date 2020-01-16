Allworth Financial LP Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.40. 5,491,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $261.52 and a 12 month high of $332.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.